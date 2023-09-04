WHEELING , W.Va — Rumors started circulating on Facebook about an abandoned cult classic just left on the side of the road in a small community in West Virginia.

The strangest things have turned up on Google Maps, from abandoned locations to odd shapes, structures, and cars just left behind.

Many may give a little laugh and keep scrolling when they see these quirks, but Motor1 came across a diamond in the rough on its latest tour through Google Maps.

The satellite photo was dated November 2021, but locals say the car still sits there to this day.

7News drove out to Fishers Lane in Mozart, an incorporated community near Wheeling, West Virginia, and sure enough, parked on the side of the road sits a DeLorean DMC-12.

According to locals in the area, the vehicle belonged to a former U.S. Soldier who lost his life in combat, and his widow will not part with his beloved vehicle.

The original Facebook post has garnered a lot of local attention, and one neighbor told 7News that there have been threats of the vehicle being stolen.