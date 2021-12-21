Strip Club hosting drive-thru vaccine clinic

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 10: An exterior view shows Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club on February 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Publisher and Hustler magazine founder Larry Flynt died today in Los Angeles at age 78. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 clinic in Las Vegas.

The strip club will host the clinic from 10 am until 2 pm.

According to Fox 5, the strip club is partnering with Immunize Nevada to offer the first and second dose of both Pfizer & Moderna, J&J (which patients could also opt in to get as a booster shot). The site will also provide Pfizer & Moderna boosters.

To use the clinic you must be 21 and older.

There are incentives at the clinic, the club says. If you show proof of being fully vaccinated and received at least one booster you could receive a gift valued of $300.