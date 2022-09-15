A nursing home is apologizing after they hired strippers for a celebratory event.

The Taoyuan Veterans Home in Taoyan, Taiwan hired strippers for their veterans home for the Mid-Autumn festival.

A video showing the strippers at the nursing home went viral on social media; you can view the video here (Viewer discretion is advised)

According to the New York Post, the nursing home apologized for hiring the strippers, “The intention of the event was to entertain residents and make them happy. We are very sorry for the offense that was caused.”

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, is one of the most important holidays in Chinese culture; its popularity is on par with that of the Chinese New Year. On this day, the Chinese believe that the Moon is at its brightest and fullest size, coinciding with harvest time in the middle of Autumn.