WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another round of strong storms will be possible for the Ohio Valley Sunday Evening into Monday morning.

Following gloomy weather that finished out April and began May, we are seeing sunshine and warmer temperatures returning to the Ohio Valley. This sunshine, warming temperatures, and increasing moisture will likely lead to showers and storms to begin the new week.

Storm Prediction Center has the Panhandle and Eastern Ohio in a Marginal Risk

Sunshine will start off our Sunday morning with partly cloudy skies developing throughout the day. Pockets of sunshine will be possible and could allow day time heating to form spotty thunderstorms. The timing of these storms will be during the late afternoon hours on Sunday through early Monday morning.

A few of these storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction center has highlighted the west Virginia Panhandle and Eastern Ohio in a marginal risk (1/5) for severe thunderstorms.

Impacts with any storms will be heavy downpours and some strong gusty winds. Though any cells of storms could produce small hail and maybe a brief spin up. The tornado threat remains low but no zero.

With this event still a few days out, the StormTracker7 Weather Team with continue to monitor the changing pattern and will provide updates online, on air, and on social media.