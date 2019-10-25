Student ran personal best, disqualified for hijab

A high school athlete’s runner’s high soon turned into a broken heart after she was disqualified for wearing a hijab.

16-year-old Noor Alexandria Abukaram is a cross country runner at Sylvania Northview high school in Findlay, Ohio.

The junior has competed on the school’s soccer and track teams for two years — and said she has never been approached about her hijab violating the uniform code.

According to the Ohio high school athletic association — runners with religious headwear need to have a waiver to participate.

Head coach — jerry flowers — said no one brought up the hijab before the race — and that Abukaram and her older sister have run in races and competed in other school sports without anyone raising an issue.

Abukaram now has an approved waiver and will compete in the upcoming regionals.