Student receives big honor as a Congress of Future Medical Leaders Delegate

MOUNDSVILLE, W.VA. (WTRF) – A student from John Marshall received a big opportunity.

Leah Reuschel was honored as a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

The opportunity allows Leah to attend the prestigious event in November. The Congress is an honors program for high schoolers who wish to pursue careers in the medical field. The event is intended to educate, inspire and mentor students to reach their goal.

There’s a lot of opportunities I have. I get to hear from Nobel prize winners and really interesting patients, like people who have gotten face transplants and all of this kinds of stuff. I hope I really learn from them and their experiences and it just sheds a whole new light on the medical field for me. Leah Reuschel, John Marshall High School Student

Leah is also a John Marshall band member, and a member of the school’s theater program.

She plans to become a dental hygienist in the future.