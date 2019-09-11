Students celebrate Patriot Day

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) – Students at one area elementary school, along with several area first responders also came together today to pay tribute to the victims of 9/11.

Patriot Day is a five-year tradition at Elm Grove Elementary. Students are joined by members of the Wheeling Police and Fire Departments, as well as the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, The West Virginia State Police and the Department of Natural Resources.

They said the Pledge of Allegiance and students handed out flags to each of the first responders.

School officials say hold this event each year to teach children the importance of 9-11 and the efforts of first responders.

This is awesome. Principal Dunlevy has been doing this for a long time. The support of the children is big these days and for police and any first responder, it’s huge to have this support Sheriff Tom Howard. Ohio County Sheriff’s Department

It make me feel sorry for the people, the families that lost their lives, the people who lost their lives and I just want to say they will always be remembered Michael Hunter. 5th Grade Student, Elm Grove Elementary.