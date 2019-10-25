Students go “Beyond Education” to explore careers in the classroom

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park High School is giving a select group of students the chance to explore a possible future career.

Beyond Education is in its second year.

The partnership with West Liberty University hopes to encourage these students to work in the education field.

Organizers say there is a shortage of teachers and a lack of diversity and they’re excited to expose this group to a profession they love.

“Education’s an amazing field in that you can take whatever your passion, whether that be history or math or science, and you can craft that into a profession in the classroom and use it in a way that really impacts students.” WPHS Associate Principal Meredith Dailer

(Cathy Monteroso: “We’re gonna also provide opportunities on campus so they can start working with mentors, so they can see what other opportunities are available to them. Um leadership roles, coach roles, working with young students, working with a little bit older students.”) Dr. Cathy Monteroso, Interim Dean of West Liberty University’s College of Education and Human Performance

At Friday’s welcome, students were also given a message of encouragement by former Pittsburgh Steeler and motivational speaker Wes Lyons.

“I wanted to give them a message of inspiration so I can inspire the students and not just be a message on why they should go into education, but also inspire them, get them motivated to go back to their classes but also think about education.” Wes Lyons

For the next year students will visit West Liberty’s campus, working with a mentor, receive leadership training and much more.