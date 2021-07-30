Study find 1.9% of West Virginia CDP comes from outdoor recreation

W.Va. (WTRF) – A new study from Outdoorsy shows that the outdoor recreation industry contributes 1.9% of the total GDP in West Virginia each year.

Over the course of the last year, we have seen many people turned to outdoor recreation to be out safely and exercise during the pandemic.

Grand Vue Park in Marshall County itself has several operating outdoor activates throughout the course of the year.

According to the Outdoor Industry Association, in 2020 the overall participation in outdoor recreation jumped significantly.

With consumers heading outside in record numbers, the industry’s contribution to the U.S economy is likely to grow.

Outdoor adventure or outdoor recreation in West Virginia is pretty inclusive. There is lots of wide range things for people to do when it comes to difficulty as well. Joseph Lucey, assistant course manager at Grade Vue Adventures

The traffic was much greater here in the park during the COVID time period because of all of the activities you could do by yourself or with your families. Craig White, General manager at Grand Vue Park

This rise of interest in outdoor activities certainly provides a boost to the outdoor recreation industry and the role it plays in the economy.

West Virginia surely provides you with a large list to choose from.