Study ranks Sheetz as WV’s favorite bathroom stop

GasBuddy, a smartphone app that allows users to search for the best gas prices, has released a report on which gas stations, in each state rank, as having the best restrooms.

When it comes to West Virginia, Sheetz ranks as the top stop for travelers. Sheetz also came in number one in Ohio, while it’s rival Wawa took top honors in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Pilot was the top-ranked stop in Kentucky.

“The reputation of gas station restrooms has cleaned up significantly in the past three years, with brands making concentrated efforts to make their facilities sparkle” said Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy.

GasBuddy used data from September 2016 through April 2019 to compile the report.

Brands needed to have at least 20 locations is a state to qualify for the report. Sheetz has more than 50 locations in West Virginia.