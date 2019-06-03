News

Study: West Virginia has the 5th worst state economy.

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 08:02 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 08:02 AM EDT

According to the website Wallethub, West Virginia has the 5th worst state economy. 

In order to determine America’s top economic performers, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength. The data set ranges from GDP growth to startup activity to share of jobs in high-tech industries.

Take an in-depth look at West Virginia's rankings.

Economic Performance of West Virginia (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

  • 19th – GDP Growth
  • 20th – Exports per Capita
  • 51st – Startup Activity
  • 51st – % of Jobs in High-Tech Industries
  • 49th – Annual Median Household Income
  • 16th – Change in Nonfarm Payrolls
  • 18th – Government Surplus/Deficit per Capita
  • 50th – Unemployment Rate

The surrounding states of WV are ranked as followed.

16. Maryland

17. Virginia 

26. Pennslyvania

36. Ohio 

45. Kentucky 

For the full report, you can view it here 

