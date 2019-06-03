Study: West Virginia has the 5th worst state economy.

According to the website Wallethub, West Virginia has the 5th worst state economy.

In order to determine America’s top economic performers, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength. The data set ranges from GDP growth to startup activity to share of jobs in high-tech industries.

Take an in-depth look at West Virginia's rankings.

Economic Performance of West Virginia (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

19 th – GDP Growth

– GDP Growth 20 th – Exports per Capita

– Exports per Capita 51 st – Startup Activity

– Startup Activity 51 st – % of Jobs in High-Tech Industries

– % of Jobs in High-Tech Industries 49 th – Annual Median Household Income

– Annual Median Household Income 16 th – Change in Nonfarm Payrolls

– Change in Nonfarm Payrolls 18 th – Government Surplus/Deficit per Capita

– Government Surplus/Deficit per Capita 50th – Unemployment Rate

The surrounding states of WV are ranked as followed.

16. Maryland

17. Virginia

26. Pennslyvania

36. Ohio

45. Kentucky

For the full report, you can view it here