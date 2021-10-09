Stuffing the truck for winter started today at The Highlands, heading to St. Clairsville next

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The Youth Services System held a “stuff the truck” fundraiser at The Highlands Walmart on Saturday. The proceeds will go to their Winter Freeze Shelter.

The organization is checking off items from their needs lists which consists of personal hygiene products, canned foods, clothing and more. They’re giving shoppers check lists and those willing to participate can grab some items inside the store and stuff them in the tuck on their way out.

Terra Crews, Director of Development at Youth Service Systems says this fundraiser helps provide for many individuals in the area.

Our Winter freeze Shelter is in its eleventh year and every year we get more and more people. Last year we helped about 194 individuals. When they come to us, they have nothing so we want to supply them with things that can help their day-to-day life outside in the cold and make it easier. When they come to us, they get a warm meal, a safe place, a warm clean bed to sleep in for the night and community. The next morning, they level with a cup of coffee. The items that we collect are just helping us provide them with what they need. Terra Crews, Director of Development at Youth Service Systems

Sunday October 10, they will be at the St. Clairsville Sam’s Club collecting items from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To donate you can text YSSWV TO 44-321