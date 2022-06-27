ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a man who complained there was too much mayonnaise on his sandwich opened fire at a Subway sandwich shop in Atlanta, killing one employee and injuring another.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a Subway attached to a gas station in downtown Atlanta.

As of early Monday morning, Atlanta Police didn’t release information about an arrest or details about a suspect. News outlets reported that police say the man argued with the two female workers and then opened fire.

The store’s owner says it breaks his heart that someone had the audacity to shoot someone over mayonnaise on his sandwich.