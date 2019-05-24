Suicide rates are climbing among young girls, research says

Research shows that suicide rates among young girls are on the rise and climbing at a much faster pace than young boys.

According to CNN, The Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, OH conducted a 40-year-long analysis into suicide rates for kids and teens across the U.S.

The study found that since 2007, suicide rates for girls ages 10 to 14 have been on a steady incline with an annual rate of 12.7%.

The study found similar rates for girls ages 15 to 19.

Researchers suggest that the negative impacts of social media and societal standards for women could be playing a role in the spike.

7News spoke with one local suicide survivor who said social media can set unrealistic standards when it comes to beauty and lifestyle and that it can be extremely consuming and harmful to a person’s mental health.

“It’s okay to look a certain way and be a certain size and no matter how you look or who you are, you have an amount of self-worth that nobody can take away from you,” said Samantha Pearl, Suicide Survivor.

According to the CNN article, signs of depression and anxiety among kids and teens can often be silent and symptoms vary. Abnormally poor behavior and moodiness can be an indication.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s number is 1-800-273-8255.