Pop punk band Sum 41 has announced that they are breaking up.

The band announced on their social platforms that they will be “disbanding.”

Sum 41 said in the release that they plan to finish all their upcoming tour dates and will release their final album “Heaven :x: Hell” along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate.

Details will be announced soon, according to the band.

Sum 41 has been a band for 27 years.

Sum 41 is known for their hit songs “Fat Lip” “In Too Deep,” and “Still Waiting.”

Sum 41 will be on tour with The Offspring and Simple Plan this summer.

The full statement can be read below:

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album “Heaven :x: Hell,” along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them.

For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring to each of us.

Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.“