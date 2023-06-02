MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One group of students have gotten an early jump on acquiring skills that will last them a lifetime.

The Marshall County School’s Career and Technical Education Camp has returned for its third year.

The camp offers students 12 different trade classes that they can choose 2 from to participate in.

Classes offered include

Agriculture

Automotive technology

Broadcasting

Business

Culinary Arts

Drafting

Firefighting/EMT

Information Technology

Computer Science

Engineering

Therapeutic Services Welding

Woodworking

The goal of the camp is to provide the students life-long skills that will help them in their future life endeavors.

”The great thing about Career and Technical Education is once they learn how to do something they have that skill set whether they decide to go into the welding field or the carpentry field, they always have that in their back pocket. So, whether they decide to go to college or into a career field, they have that for the rest of their life.” Bob Wilson – Director of Career and Technical Education for Marshall County Schools

The students were able to get a variety of hands-on experience in each of their selected classes and will leave the camp with valuable career and life skills.