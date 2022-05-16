WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA (WTRF)– If you are looking for something fun to do this summer, you don’t have to go too far.

***Event list***

Washington County Pennsylvania has a long list of upcoming events from sports, music, history and more.

They have something for the whole family.

Presidents of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Jeff Kotula says they love it when new people come to visit the area and get to see all the amazing things they have to offer.

Summer is a great time to be in Washington County, Pennsylvania, and it all starts here with the Washington Wild Things that are celebrating their 20th anniversary. However, throughout the summer, we have a great lineup of festivals, starting with the National Road Festival that’s coming up. We have the greater Pittsburgh Food Truck Festival and of course, the Whiskey Rebellion Festival. For all those that like to come out and have a great time, Washington County is your place. Jeff Kotula, President, Washington County Chamber of Commerce

This year they are launching their American Spirit Sweepstakes, which he says is a great way to engage visitors coming to the area.

They are giving away everything from kayaks to rounds of golf to tickets to the Washington Wild Things.