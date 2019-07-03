Summertime can lead to more injuries or sickness

Summertime and holidays present lots of opportunities for people to become ill or injured.

At Med Express in Wheeling, they see it all, from accidents with backyard fireworks…. to sunburn… to tick bites.

They say outdoor activities lead to strains, sprains, and fractures.

They urge people to stretch or warm-up before physical activity.

Wear your helmet if you’re bicycling, and wear sunscreen and protective clothing when you’re out in the sun.

And if you’re hosting a 4th of July party, be careful not to give your guests a food-borne illness.