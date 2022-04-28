JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Sometimes when law enforcement interacts with children, it isn’t always under the best of circumstances.

But this weekend, it will be.

A Caring Place Child Advocacy Center is hosting “Sundaes with the Sheriff” this weekend.

It will thank all the law enforcement professionals who help children in Jefferson County each and every day.

A Caring Place also invited winners of its coloring contest as part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

More than 6 thousand students at schools across the county participated, and 54 winners were selected.

“We’ve also invited local police departments and our Jefferson County Multi-Disciplinary Team. These are the professionals that work with kids in the worst circumstances every day and this is an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to those professionals and to let them see kids happy for once.” Amy Lingerfelt – Director/Advocate ACP

Now, this is a private event, but it will held on Saturday at 2PM outside of A Caring Place.

There will of course be sundaes, and yard games.

This event also kicks off a summer-long cash raffle to raise money for the advocacy center.

Tickets are $100 for a chance to win 10 thousand dollars.

For tickets you can call 740-266-3988.