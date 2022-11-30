WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The high school football fun is just about over in West Virginia—but fans have one last hurrah to look forward to.

The Friday Night Lights are almost ready to be turned on for the Super Six tournament at Wheeling Island Stadium.

Fans converge on the Friendly City from all over the state…and it’s a year-long effort to prepare for their arrival.

Everything from advertising to security is handled by businesses, sponsors and hard-working community members.

Lamar Advertising, Republic Services and the Bridgeport Rent-a-Center are just a few of the businesses happy to offer time and resources to athletic achievement.

Ohio County Schools says they always try to impress the incoming teams with their hospitality.

It’s not any one entity, it’s all of us working together, to put on the best show, the best games, the best atmosphere and the best feeling for the teams that come here to have a great time for this championship weekend. David Crumm, Administrator of Operations, Ohio County Schools

The first two teams will take the field this Friday at 7 for the AA game.

#2 Independence will be taking on #9 Herbert Hoover, who are making their Super Six debut.