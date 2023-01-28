WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A new lifeline for West Virginia families began tonight at River City Restaurant.

Project Independence is a fundraiser kicking off Transitions Thru Life, a new Wheeling group planning to offer 24-hour parenting crisis support.

With gift baskets, raffles and entertainment by the band Hollow, it marked TTL’s introduction to the Ohio Valley.

Founder C.C. Roxby says she sees a lack of what are called wraparound services in West Virginia, which help keep children in their homes and out of placement.

National Women in Roofing sponsored the party, saying they wanted to help launch the by women, for women project.