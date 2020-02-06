Suspect arrested for bizarre break-in at Mehlman’s Cafeteria

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – He said he was tired, wet, cold and his feet were bleeding.

Now, a Philadelphia man is in the Belmont County Jail.

At 9:30 Tuesday night, Mehlman’s Cafeteria was closed, but their motion sensor alarm was going off, so deputies responded.

They found 34-year-old Youness Ouarrhi inside, but there was no sign of a break-in.

What we found out was, the subject came in during business hours, right before they closed. He went into the rest room and basically he hid in the rest room. He said he went in to change his socks. His feet was bleeding, which that was found in the rest room. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas

Sheriff Lucas also said he got thirsty and went to the refrigerator for a can of Sprite.

That set off the motion sensor.

Ouarrhi is jailed on one count of breaking and entering.

Authorities said he was traveling from Philadelphia and his car broke down, so he was walking and hitch-hiking.