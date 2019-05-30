Suspect calls 911 to brag about fleeing cops

Adding insult to injury --

That's how you might describe the story of a man in Florida who called the police to brag about fleeing a traffic stop.

He taunted the 9-1-1 dispatcher over the phone -- making fun of police for not catching him.

St. John’s County deputies say they pulled over a white car for a broken tail light.

Before the deputy could reach the driver. he sped off. an hour later they got a call from Nicholas Jones.

Jones: "I like ran from a cop 30 minutes to an hour ago. like what do we pay you guys for? like, I’ve driven past four cops."

Dispatch: "what do you mean you ran from a cop?"

Jones: "I mean he turned his lights on me and got behind me and as he was walking up to my car, I did a donut around him and left."

The dispatcher tracked his cell phone and Jones' name popped up a long with an outstanding warrant for probation violation.

Deputies later found Jones shopping at Ross.

An employee who was working at the time told me she saw deputies bring him out in handcuffs.

They say they also found drugs in his car.

In the back of the squad car, deputies say Jones laughed when they told him he ratted on himself.

His charges include fleeing, possession of drugs, and probation violation for a previous car theft.