Suspect shot during attempted bank robbery near Youngstown, police say

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An officer shot a suspect during an attempted bank robbery in Liberty Township, police say.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Dabraylin Hawkins, of Youngstown.

Detectives say Hawkins walked into Home Savings on Belmont Avenue.

A police officer working a side job at the bank, who was in uniform, reported observing a firearm in the suspect’s hand.

Police say the suspect and officer exchanged fire, and Hawkins was hit twice. He then ran into Belmont Park Cemetery, and police arrested him in the parking lot of Jimmy’s Italian Specialties.

Hawkins was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Police said he didn’t get any money during the robbery attempt, and they were able to recover his weapon.

Hawkins faces felonious assault, aggravated robbery and carrying a concealed weapon charges.