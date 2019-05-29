Suspected tornado 'completely totaled' Ohio family's home

The Buckeye State was rocked by a suspected tornado Memorial Day evening, killing one person and injuring several others. But for one Ohio family feeling the aftermath, it was more than a house lost that day.

"I've lived here since 1993 and I've never seen this at all," said Tom Schaaf, resident affected by storm. "Matter of fact, I've never seen this at all in my life."

Tom and his wife moved into the home after his mother-in-law passed away, renovating the home along the years. For his daughter, Chris, who grew up in the home, the realization hasn't kicked in.

"It's just devastating, just things that had been here my whole life are gone," said Chris Phillips, Tom's daughter.

Tom's grandson, Jeremy, purchased the home about five months but was also in the house during the time of the storm.

"I saw a little hole right here, and then it hit really hard again, and then when I lift up the blanket, that's the first thing I saw," said Jeremy Sutter, Tom's grandfather and homeowner. "I saw my truck out there just mangled; and then I looked in here."