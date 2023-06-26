STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Sycamore Summer Theatre Camp kicked off on Monday in Steubenville.

The drama camp is free of charge for children ages fourth through eighth grades.

Kids get to learn about various aspects of performing including musical theatre, tragedy, comedy and improv.

The group works hard each day in preparation for their big performance on Friday, which is the last day of the camp.

This is now Joshua Meadows’ second year helping organize the camp.

“As a senior in high school. It’s really meaningful to me to be able to serve my community in this way by sharing gifts of theater and drama with, as you can see, a whole bunch of kids. And it’s just been awesome to watch this camp grow from 27 kids last year to now 100 kids. It’s just beautiful to see the rise in interest for theater around the area.” Joshua Meadow, Camp Mentor

The camp runs until this Friday, June 30 and their performance is at 1:30 p.m.

Sycamore Center provides a variety of after school programs for kids.

If you’re interested in signing your child up for programs offered by the center you can visit their website.