Symphony on Ice to return this December

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra and Main Street Bank are happy to announce the return of the symphony on ice!

This years holiday show will feature professional ice skaters. They’ll team up with some singers and skaters from local schools. Everyone involved says they’re thrilled for the return of one of the most loved events in the Ohio Valley.

“It really does speak to people of all ages and brings families together and I think now more than ever people need music people need live venues.” Brian Braunlich, Director, Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

“Main Street Bank looks forward to it for months. Our employees, our staff, our board of directors. The whole day is just so much fun , the symphony and everyone gets a great show.” Rich Lucas, President & CEO of Main Street Bank

Make sure you mark your calendars; tickets will be available on September 15th. They’re $12.50 for adults and $11.50 for anyone under 18.