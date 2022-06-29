OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Four local business owners competed against one another earlier this evening at Wheeling Heritage’s Show of Hands.

Tonight’s big winner was Libbi Gramby, who owns Table 304.

Table 304 creates grazing boards for large and small events, and they also operate a full-service coffee shop with grab-and-go food options. Gramby says she will use the winnings from tonight to obtain a commercial grade food processor to increase the business’ efficiency.

“All of the money collected at the door tonight goes towards the prize winnings, and then we also have a variety of, we have our corporate sponsor Orrick and several friends of Show of Hands donors so we’re already starting the night at $4,000. So at minimum the winner will probably be leaving with more than $5,000 tonight.” Alex Panas, Program Manager at Wheeling Heritage

In all, the final total ended up being $5,336.

A big congratulations also goes out to the three other businesses that did not win, but still put on great presentations. Wheeling Heritage tells us that even businesses that don’t win tend to gain a lot of exposure from the event itself.