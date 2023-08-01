A man is suing Taco Bell for false advertisement for falsely advertising the amount of beef and/or ingredients contained in Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme, Grande Crunchwrap, Vegan Crunchwrap, Mexican Pizza, and Veggie Mexican Pizza menu items.

Frank Siragusa filed a class-action lawsuit in New York.

The lawsuit shows comparisons of Taco Bell advertisements vs the actual product received by the customer.

The lawsuit claims “Taco Bell’s advertisements for the Overstated Menu Items are unfair and

financially damaging to consumers as they are receiving a product that is materially lower in value than what is being promised.”

“Taco Bell’s actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower-income consumers, are struggling

financially,” the lawsuit continues.

The lawsuit is seeking at least $5 million for Taco Bell customers who bought the items in New York in the last three years.

You read the entire lawsuit here