WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wellsburg Applefest opened up for its 44th year, and they estimated around 3,500 people just on their first day.

There are 56 food vendors and 85 artisan vendors full of apple treats, ciders, crafts lining Charles Street in front of Wellsburg’s Town Square.

Whether you’re enjoying the food, or shopping around, the history of this festival is what makes it so enjoyable.

”The Apple Festival started because supposedly Johnny Appleseed planted a tree outside of town here as he traveled west over into Illinois and there’s a park outside of town called the Grimes Golden Apple. That’s why we celebrate the Applefest.” Ernie Jack – Co-Chair of the Applefest

Along with live entertainment throughout the weekend, there are plenty of activities for the whole family like a pumpkin carving contest, face painting, and going full steam ahead in a train ride.

The Wellsburg Applefest runs until Sunday, October 8th.