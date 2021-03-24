Taking a look back at Wheeling flooding

One notable type of severe weather is flooding.

It can ruin houses, destroy businesses, and even take lives.

A local history specialist tells us that most of the worst floods happen at a certain time of year.

“From a historical perspective, 19 the worst 48 floods in wheeling happened in march.” Erin Rothenbuehler – Local History Specialist

Back in 1913 the Ohio River rose to 51.1 feet and flooded most of the area.

“On March 22nd, they had a storm that dropped 3 inches of rain in wheeling and it just saturated the ground. And then they had another storm hit the day after that lasted for four days, so all of this rain kept on coming down and there was nowhere for it to go.” Erin Rothenbuehler – Local History Specialist

This is due to March being the transition from winter to spring, which allows us to receive both snow and rain in the same month.

“The ground is frozen and you might get a thaw combined with rain and there is just nowhere for the water to go” Erin Rothenbuehler – Local History Specialist

A memorial was built on Wheeling island to remember the worst floods in Wheeling history and show how high the water rose.

Flooding isn’t the only type of severe weather that happens in Wheeling.

Tornadoes, otherwise known as cyclones, can sometimes impact our area as well.

“Its pretty rare for this area but there was once a cyclone that came through downtown Wheeling and it hit what was at the time the Bauer warehouse.” Erin Rothenbuehler – Local History Specialist

However, floods are much more common than tornadoes.

They have even caused a house to float down the river to the McMechen dam.