Taking it slow: Which states slowed down the most during COVID-19

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Now that the country is reopening and more people are leaving the house, it may seem everything is back to normal in terms of how many people are out and about.

But, during the pandemic, the hustle and bustle was really slowed in some states.

According to a new study by WalletHub, West Virginia and Ohio Were both among the states that slowed down the least.

The Mountain State was 41 on the list, while the Buckeye State came in at 44.

The study measured the amount of visits to various places during the pandemic including retail and recreation, grocery and pharmacy, parks, transit stations, workplaces and homes.

I think they just did a good job at just walking that line between the safety of the citizens, the state and letting people go back to work in stages or letting them work through the pandemic. Jason Haswell, Managing Director, The Monteverde Group

As far as the states that slowed down the most, Hawaii topped the list. Haswell says it could be because tourism is the main industry and people were not vacationing.

New York and New Jersey were right behind because they had some of the highest numbers of cases.

Some states closed down maybe a little too quickly and a little too harshly and some states just had so many cases they had no choice. Jason Haswell, Managing Director, The Monteverde Group

7News asked Haswell about the possibility of another shutdown. He said he does not think there will be another full shutdown across the country.