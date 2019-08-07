1  of  3
Talent show will showcase the surprising abilities of people with disabilities

by: DK Wright

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) “Everyone Has Talent” is set for Saturday, Aug. 10, at the outdoor amphitheater outside the J.B. Martin Rec Center.

Presented by the ARC of Ohio, it allows kids and adults with disabilities to show off their talents.

One young woman sings a stunningly beautiful song she wrote herself, “Belmont—Land of Beautiful Mountains,” reflecting on the French trader’s perspective as he first came upon Belmont County.

There are 20 acts, including other singers, a comedian and even a recital of surprising science facts.

It will all take place with a festival atmosphere.

They’ll have food trucks, free popcorn, animals from Oglebay’s Good Zoo, free bounce houses, face painting, balloon art, and hula hoop lessons.

They will also have a dunk tank featuring “community heroes.”

The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

It’s free of charge.

The ARC hopes to make it an annual event. 

