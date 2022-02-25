The Taliban have issued a statement calling for peace between Russia and Ukraine.

‘The The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and express concern about real possibility of civilian casualties. The Islamic Emirate calls for restraint by both parties. All sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in line with its foreign policy of neutrality, calls on both sides of the conflict to resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means. The Islamic Emirate also calls on parties to the conflict to pay attention to safeguarding the lives of Afghan students and migrants in Ukraine.’

According to WeMakeScholars.com, there are more than 149 Ukrainian scholarships, fellowships and grants for Afghan students who wish to study abroad.

U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021