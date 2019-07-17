Target announces line of Halloween costumes for children with disabilities

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In a sneak peak of their Halloween collection, ‘Hyde & Eek,’ Target recently announced adaptive costumes for children with disabilities.

Target’s adaptive costumes feature two adaptive wheelchair covers – one for a boy and one for a girl – and two costumes specifically designed for those with sensory limitations.

Halloween can often be difficult for children in wheelchairs due to costumes being restricted to zippers and the wheelchair itself taking away from the child’s costume.

According to the description, the attachments easily connect to wheelchairs by hook-and-loop features. The attachments also include the option to trim the piece to fit the size of the wheelchair.

The sensory-friendly costumes have removed features that would cause a sensory overload such as tags, colors of the costumes and removable attachments.

According to the description, the costume also features a front abdominal pocket for children who face issues with motor skills.

The outfits, which are currently available, range in prices from $20 – $30. Both wheelchair attachments will not be released to stores until August 22 but are currently available for pre-order for $45.

Those interested in ordering these costumes or learning more about Target’s other adaptive clothing can click here.