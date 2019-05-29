‘Taste of the Market’ offers good food for good cause

‘Taste of the Market’ returns to Centre Market Thursday for its sixth annual event.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Wheeling, the event features live music, drinks and food from local vendors, shops, and restaurants.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Lace Up For Kids and Youth Services System Inc.

“It puts all that money right back into programming for different non-profits, so that’s where it really helps out,” said Melynda Sampson, a member of th Wheeling Rotary. “The non-profits that can’t quite make ends meet but Rotary helps them to.”

Taste of the Market begins at 6 p.m. and it will cost $25 per person.