OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s an event that people wait on, all year long, and on Thursday night hundreds of people enjoyed Taste of the Market.

It’s a fundraiser hosted by the Rotary Club of Wheeling, featuring wonderful food, drinks and entertainment.

Some of the vendors involved at the Centre Market were Coleman’s, Valley Cheese and Vocelli’s to name a few.

This year, proceeds will go to Orchard Park Hospital, the new psychiatric hospital for children, which will be housed in the former Robert C. Byrd Center.