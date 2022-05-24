WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Friendly City is full of amazing things, but it’s certainly known for its impressive resume of delicious cuisine.

The city’s rotary club has partnered with several restaurants to fill your plate for a good cause.

Wheeling Rotary Club’s annual Taste of the Market is back.

Taste of the Market returns to Wheeling Thursday, May 26th.

Grab a bite to eat from your favorite local spots like Coleman’s Fish Market, Oliver’s Pies, Valley Cheese and many more. The proceeds from the event will go to two nonprofit organizations.

If that’s not enough to convince you to attend, It doesn’t stop there.

They are having live music, 50-50 raffles and a silent auction.

One member says the rotary club’s goal is to make the world a better place and it all starts right here in the heart of Wheeling.

Rotary is all about service above self and our whole goal is to raise money for mostly children’s programs in the Ohio Valley. And so obviously Laughlin Chapel has their after-school programs, their summer programs and the YMCA has a ton of programming for kids, including their summer day camp. So, this is a way for the whole community to come together and to support these programs that help our children and our families in the Ohio Valley. Betsey Bethel-McFarland, Committee Member

She says they are happy to keep this tradition alive and support these local businesses and organizations.

Taste of the Market is taking place this Thursday, May 26th 5-9 p.m. at Centre Market.

Tickets are $30. You can get those at the door and that includes food, drinks, and entertainment.

Bob Gaudio is performing followed by the band Twice As Nice.