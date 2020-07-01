Tax Day is approaching

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Tax Day is soon approaching to file your federal taxes.

This comes after the government issued an extension due to Covid-19 for tax payers to file their federal taxes. This relief applies to all individual returns, trusts, and corporations.

Taxpayers have the option of filing their taxes online through sites such as Turbo tax or E-File.

The owner of Don’s Mobile Tax Service owner, Mr. Cooley says about 90 percent of his clients have already filed their taxes this year but he is happy to help those who have procrastinated.

“You can come to me, we will get them filed for you or if you want to do yourself and mail them in, you have to have them in before the 15th because if you wait until the 15th and go to the post office, they’re going to be closed and you have to have a post mark stamped on the envelope,” Cooley said.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has stated that penalties and interest will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of July 16, 2020.