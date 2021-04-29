Teacher and Service Employee of the Year named at Ohio County Schools

Wheeling, W. Va. (WTRF) – Ask anyone who works in education and they’ll tell you helping the kids is its own reward.

But Ohio County Schools is giving two of its staff members a little extra praise for their hard work.

Warwood Elementary teacher Amy Yost has been named the county teacher of the year, while Federal Programs Secretary Jody Miller is the service personnel employee of the year.

Miller and Yost had praise for Ohio County Schools as fostering an environment of success for staff and students.

I’m just really really grateful, and really thankful, Warwood has been my home my entire life, so this is the building where I really found that I love learning. Amy Yost, First-grade teacher, Warwood Elementary

Dr. Miller and the whole staff really bring so much positivity to Ohio County Schools so it really makes it easy to succeed and want to push for the next step. Jody Miller, Ohio County Schools Federal Programs Secretary

Miller says she considers herself as working more behind the scenes, so she was surprised to receive such an award.

Yost tells us she loves her job because she spends her days working with her best little friends.