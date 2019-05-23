Teachers yearbook causes controversy

The yearbook photos of language teachers at a southern California high school are inspiring harsh words among school officials and parents.

The photos show the language teachers at San Pasqual High School in Escondido dressed in stereotypical outfits related to the language they teach.

One picture showed a French teacher sporting a beret, but it was the images of Spanish teachers wearing sombreros and fake mustaches that some found problematic.

The Escondido Union High School District told San Diego NBC affiliate KNSD that the pictures were taken at the beginning of the year for use as teacher ID photos.

The school district released a statement to the Escondido Times-Advocate reiterating this point, but also declaring the photos to be “culturally insensitive and in poor judgement.”

San Pasqual High School principal Martin Casas said in a statement that the school “takes pride in its rich history and diversity.”