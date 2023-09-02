(WTRF) – The lioness is one of the toughest creatures of the animal kingdom.

The fierce warriors are the protectors of their pack.

In the military, in the early 2000s, a lioness meant something kind of the same.

Team Lioness was a group of women who were a part of history. They were not only courageous, but also critical to the U.S. military’s efforts in Iraq.

In the early 2000s, the Combat Exclusion Policy prevented women from being in combat zones, but when the entire area is a combat zone, women in uniform had no choice when the conflict came to them.

The mission of Team Lioness wasn’t to fight.

It was developed out of a special need for women to connect with and search other women while overseas.

“Women were giving their lives.” Daria Sommers, Director, “Lioness” Documentary

In 2003, at the height of the war in Iraq, U.S. Army Colonel David Brinkley, commander of the 1st Engineer Battalion, noticed a very specific need for a job that cold only be done by women.

While troops were searching people and homes in Ramadi, Iraq, the male soldiers could not interact with the local women due to cultural rules in the Middle East.

“It was it was just that basic need to do personal searches where men and women being alone together or touching each other was highly taboo.” Colonel Maria Pallotta, USMC, Director of the U.S. Naval Academy’s Center for Experiential Leadership Development

Colonel Pallotta did two tours in Iraq from 2005-2006 with the Marines. While she was not part of Team Lioness, she did interact with them and knows what they were meant to do. She also saw combat while moving convoys.

“It was a very dangerous. We got hit regularly with IEDs. We went out with heavy machine guns. We were manned to the T ready to go. We had MPs running with us.” Colonel Maria Pallotta, USMC, Director of the U.S. Naval Academy’s Center for Experiential Leadership Development

Colonel Pallotta spent 13-years on active duty and got out as a Major. She is now the Director of the U.S. Naval Academy’s Center for Experiential Leadership Development.

It was Colonel Brinkley and Lt. Colonel Richard Cabrey who started Team Lioness, by assigning two females to go out with the teams on patrols.

So female soldiers were enlisted to come on patrols.

“Shannon Morgan and Jessica Stone were actually the first two to go out. I actually took them over to it because that was one of the higher ranking NCOs go in there.” Ranie Ruthig, Team Lioness

Those women became Team Lioness.

Ranie Ruthig was one of them. She was an E5 in the Army when she was deployed in Iraq, having already been enlisted for 11 years. In total, Ruthig spent 29-years in the service. After being off active duty in 2005, she joined the Kansas National Guard and was in the Active Guard Reserve Program.

“Initially it was just kind of keeping the women and children at bay and at ease, seeing if they’re passing notes, seeing if they’re passing anything and trying to get them to come towards us.” Ranie Ruthig, Team Lioness

The Lionesses would eventually also work with the Marines as Female Engagement Teams and Cultural Support Teams.

They not only searched the women, but also gained their trust and valuable intelligence.

“They would always tell you to keep your hair down or take your Kevlar off, put it back on, which was kind of a no no, but anything to let them know that, hey, you’re a female.” Ranie Ruthig, Team Lioness

While this wasn’t designed to be a combat position, it became one.

“The fights came to you. You didn’t go to the fight.” Ranie Ruthig, Team Lioness

Danger was everywhere and combat could happen anywhere.

“You can make the case that it put these women at risk because Ranie and Shannon ended up in these huge firefights that they didn’t expect to enter into because they were just trying to help with the house-to-house searches and that’s because there wasn’t any clarity.” Daria Sommers, Director, “Lioness” Documentary

While the military was aware women were fighting in combat, despite the exclusion policy, it wasn’t widely known by the public.

“It was already happening, and we just needed the policy to catch up.” Colonel Maria Pallotta, USMC, Director of the U.S. Naval Academy’s Center for Experiential Leadership Development

That is until Daria Sommers and Meg McLagan told the stories of five of the original women assigned to this mission in the documentary “Lioness”.

“It was like a hot button issue, a hot potato, the issue of women in combat. It seemed to trigger people into argument. Should they? Should they? So, people just were like, well, we’ll just let that be and nobody quite mentioned it.” Daria Sommers, Director, “Lioness” Documentary

The film premiered in 2008.

“We put our hearts and souls into making this documentary. It literally took five years to make. Then I spent another four to five years on outreach and contributing in the way that I could through documentary screenings and discussions and sort of getting the word out that helped change things for the better.” Daria Sommers, Director, “Lioness” Documentary

The same women featured in the documentary would go on to testify about their service on Capitol Hill as the debate over if women should be in combat intensified.

Finally, in 2013, the Combat Exclusion Policy was dissolved.

“It comes down to ability, not gender or any other any other demographic reality, or who you are or what you are. Do you have the ability to do it? Do you have the desire to do it? Are you qualified and are you trained to do it?” Colonel Maria Pallotta, USMC, Director of the U.S. Naval Academy’s Center for Experiential Leadership Development

No longer having the Combat Exclusion Policy meant that females received more combat training as they were preparing to deploy.

“We got combat training, but we didn’t get like the men got combat training.” Ranie Ruthig, Team Lioness

It also meant that female veterans were able to get the healthcare they needed at the V.A.

Serving as part of Team Lioness was done on top of a person’s regular job or MOS. Since women weren’t allowed in combat, when healthcare providers checked their service experience, it listed their MOS and not the combat they may have seen while out on patrols with the team.

The Lioness veterans will forever be part of military history and an even more important part of women’s history.

At the time though, they didn’t see it that way. Some maybe still don’t.

To them, they were simply doing their part.

“We were just doing our jobs.” Ranie Ruthig, Team Lioness

You can watch the stories of Team Lioness for yourself.

“Lioness” the documentary, which profiles five members of the original team, is available on Amazon Prime and Apple. There you can also watch the short film “Lionesses on Capitol Hill” about their testimony against the combat exclusion policy.

You can listen to the “Lioness: The Origin Story” podcast from the Veterans Breakfast Club for even more background on this operation online. Click here to find the episodes.

Team Lioness was founded in 2003 and their first mission was in September of that year.

That means this month marks the 20th anniversary.

Former team members still keep in touch with one another to this day.

These women are once again connecting and sharing their stories on Team Lioness in response to a new show “Special Ops: Lioness”.

While the new series uses the name of Team Lioness, its actual members say it’s not reflective of what they did and how they served.

“Honestly, it ticks me off a little bit. They could have come up with another name for it. Why did they use Lioness as their launch? Why did they try to tie it to the Marines? They could have named it anything else and had still the same great story and had a great show.” Ranie Ruthig, Team Lioness

Above all, they want people to know the true story of Team Lioness.