WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a walk to honor the thousands of men and women who lost their lives in the 2001 September 11 attack.

Team RWB Wheeling held a memorial walk today to honor and remember the lives that were lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

All were invited to join them on their 9.11-mile walk through Wheeling.

The group took off from Bridge Street Middle School, walked all along National Road, and then returned to the school.

Some participants carried backpacks and rucksacks to represent the equipment many of the first responders wore that day.

One of the captains on the team shared the importance of remembering those who were tragically lost.

“It’s just a reminder to all of us how important our firefighters, our police officers, our EMTs really are. And also, a reminder that the military is very involved because we lost a lot of people at the Pentagon on that day.” Paul Smathers | Co-Captain of RWB Wheeling

The memorial event saw a little over a dozen walkers come out to remember the heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice that day.