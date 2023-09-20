Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaks to reporters as he arrives to the Capitol for a series of procedural nomination votes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz predicted on his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz” that Michelle Obama will be the Democratic candidate for President after Democrats ‘Jettison’ Joe Biden.

“Here’s the scenario that I think is perhaps the most likely and most dangerous, “In August of 2024, the Democrat kingmakers jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama.”

“Michelle Obama – number one, you don’t infuriate African-American women which is a critical part of the constituency the Democrats are relying on to win. Number 2 – If you pick from any of the four, the other three are pissed. Because they’re all to some extent, peers, they’re rivals, all jabbing knives at each other. Michelle Obama because she was the first lady has the ability to parachute in above all four and say hey, we’re not picking among any of you.”

Cruz believes this is a “very serious danger.”

Cruz continues, “In terms of a solution that unifies Democrats, there ain’t nothing like that.”

Cruz went on in the podcast to say Michelle Obama could “parachute in” and “wake up” to become the president in August of 2024.