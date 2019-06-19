Teen accused of murdering friend after $9m offer

Five young people in Alaska are facing murder charges in a scheme that sounds more like a twisted horror movie than reality.

Police say they killed a 19-year-old woman and recorded it — so they could sell the proof to a stranger one of them met online — who offered millions for it.

This young woman is at the center of a disturbing catfish scheme.

Induced online, prosecutors say, to murder her supposed best friend

18-year-old Denali Brehmer’s arraignment in an Alaska courtroom turned into something of a confession.

Authorities say it all began after Brehmer struck an online relationship with someone she thought was a wealthy man named Tyler from Kansas —

Prosecutors say offered Brehmer at least 9 million dollars to rape and murder someone in Alaska and have photos and videos of the murder sent to him.

What Brehmer didn’t know is that Tyler was a fraud — a catfisher.

His real identity, police say, 21-year-old Darin Schilmiller from Indiana.

The victim of this twisted scheme— Cynthia Hoffman.

The 19-year-old was bound with duct tape, then shot and killed.

Hoffman’s father says she had a learning disability that could have made her vulnerable.

According to court documents, the killing was carried out by Brehmer and 4 of her friends, including 2 juveniles.

All, including Shilmiller, have been charged with first degree murder.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

On June 2nd, under the guise of going on a hike, Hoffman was taken to the bank of an Alaskan river.

She was shot one time in the back of the head.

Her body then thrown into the river.

Investigators also found video of Brehemer sexually assaulting a 15-year-old.

She says Shilmiller directed her to commit that crime as well.