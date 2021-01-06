Teen helps kill Coronavirus in one click with vaccine inspired game

(WTRF) — Josh Ternyak is 16 years old, and while many kids his age may not pay close attention to the latest COVID-19 news, that’s not Josh’s story.

COVID Invaders is a COVID-19 killing game created and developed by Josh.

The idea sprung when a friend of Josh’s that owns a cleaning businesses, Roman Peyakhovich recommended he build something that illustrated what the COVID vaccine is and what it does.

Josh has been programming computers for more than three years, but just recently dove into the world of online game creation.

The 80’s style game took over two months to create, but with some help from a professional illustrator and his friend he was able to make it happen, launching it just two weeks ago.

All the whilecreating an original rap with a sick beat to keep users informed and interested!

I wanted to add a song to the game, especially an original song I recorded because I just thought it would make people laugh and also teach people how to play the game. It talks about the Coronavirus a little bit as well. My goal really with COVID Invaders is to really shed the vaccine in a positive way and just make people laugh while they’re playing. Josh Ternyak, Creator, COVID Invaders

Since it’s launch he’s had over four thousand users verse off against the virus.

So, if you’re ready to take a shot at destroying the virus while jamming out to an incredibly unique song while doing so, head to COVIDInvaders.com and give it a try!