Teen killed in front of father while selling Xbox

A 16-year-old is dead after an exchange over his x-box ended with gunfire in Indiana

Police say Johnny Peluyera and his father drove to a home in the city of Gary Wednesday night.

The teen was supposed to be meeting with someone who wanted to buy his video game console.

According to officials– Peluyera and his father were led to an abandoned home and– while his father waited in the car– one of the men pulled out a gun on teen.

Investigators say the father told his son to leave the x-box… But the teen took off with it.

He was shot in the back while getting into the car.

The boy’s father was not injured in the shooting.

No arrests have been made.