A teenage boy was saved in Ogden, Utah, by the Ogden Police, after falling through the ice and into a pond.

Ogden Police responded to a call that two boys had fallen through the ice but upon arrival, they found that one of the boys had managed to get out of the water on their own while the other boy was still struggling.

Two officers went out on the ice to reach the second boy but then fell into the water themselves.

“After much effort, officers were able to rescue the victim from the ice. None of the officers or persons involved had significant injuries,” Ogden Police said.

Ogden Police said it was “grateful for the concerted effort of both law enforcement agencies” and grateful that no one sustained serious injuries.

Ogden Police UT via Storyful