Cypress, California- Two 17 year old hikers, Riley Ramirez and Cole White were rescued after being trapped by massive snow storms in Southern California Mountains. The two adventurous teens, who have aspirations to join the military, set off on their 10 day journey when the weather took them by surprise.

After Ramirez’s father, Cesar Ramirez, lost contact with the teens on a tracking app he contacted the San Bernardino Sheriffs department for help finding the missing teens. A helicopter was called in to their last known location to assist in the rescue. By the time the boys were found Ramirez had lost his jacket and their tent was broken. According to CBS news, “They’ve told us, ‘We were already convinced we were going to die,’ ” said Cesar Ramirez

The teens survived three nights in the severe weather by huddling together to stay warm. When rescued they were slightly hypothermic and lucky to be alive, according to San Bernardino County sheriff ‘s Sgt. John Scalise.

The teens are not the only California residents in need of assistance. Across the Northern California mountain communities workers have been struggling to clear roads and distribute food to residents. The Red Cross has set up in a local high school to aid in the state of emergency as more snow is expected to fall and residents could be shut in for another week.

Yosemite National Park officials say this is the most snowfall they have seen in years with some areas of the park receiving as much as 15 feet of snow, closing the park indefinitely. Another resident, Katy Curtis from Crestline in the San Bernardino mountain community, walked 5 miles in snow shoes to retrieve a can of gasoline for her generator after running out of fuel. She stated the their cars are completely buried and the snow rises to the roof of her home.