Teens say JUUL rep called vaping “totally safe”

“Totally safe”, that’s what a teenager says a JUUL representative told a class full of ninth graders about its e-cigarettes.

17-year-old Caleb Mintz testified under oath to a House oversight subcommittee about the comments.

The testimony was a part of two hearings focusing on JUJUl’s responsibility for the youth nicotine addiction epidemic.

JUUL has responded to the comments saying the words were a part of a short-lived education presentation.

The company says the prevention program ended in September 2018 after its purpose was quote “clearly misconstrued.”